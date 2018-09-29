The Panthers got a deal when they signed free agent safety Eric Reid.

On Thursday morning, Carolina added some much needed help to their roster when they signed the safety. The Pro Bowler’s one-year contract with the Panthers is worth up to $2 million with play-time and Pro Bowl incentives as well as per-game roster bonuses. The Panthers released Kurt Coleman in the offseason who had been with the franchise for three seasons. Coleman was previously signed to a three-year, $17 million contract extension. Even if Reid maximizes his deal, the Panthers will still be paying him less than what Coleman was worth.

In his five years with the San Francisco 49ers, Reid recorded 375 tackles, 10 interceptions, 34 passes defended, and two forced fumbles.

Before entering Week 3, veteran Da’Norris Searcy was placed on injured reserve after suffering his second concussion in a month. The Panthers were already thin at the safety position and it showed on Sunday. Colin Jones and Rashaan Gaulden struggled in coverage against the Bengals. The Panthers needed an answer fast, and they got one.

Reid is physical and he has the ability to make plays. He’s also extremely versatile. He played safety, slot cornerback, off-ball linebacker and edge with the 49ers in 2017. Reid is capable of tackles, tight coverage, and he forces turnovers.

The Panthers got a steal out of Reid. If for whatever reason things don’t work out with the 26-year old, there’s no long-term commitment and dead money involved.