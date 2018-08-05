Panthers release first unofficial depth chart

*Important Note: The Panthers are required by the NFL to release a depth chart prior to their first preseason game.

While this doesn’t necessarily indicate what the roster will look like come week 1, there are still some things we can glean off the first depth chart.

Christian McCaffery is already listed as the starting runningback. This is a good sign that he will get the lion share of touches compared to last season where he and Jonathan Stewart were more of a timeshare. Both Norv Turner and Ron Rivera want to get him 20-25 touches a game. While this may not be realistic, they are certainly standing firm with their commitment to give him the rock.

Amini Silatolu is listed as the starting left guard, bringing us closer to the nightmare we all fear for week 1. The back up is listed as Jeremiah Sirles. Taylor Moton does not appear to be a factor here, though he should be penciled in as the starting right tackle until Daryl Williams returns (if at all).

Torrey Smith is listed as the starting wide receiver opposite Devin Funchess, where they are flanked by Jarius Wright and DJ Moore. Honestly, I don't see this changing. They clearly want to use Torrey Smith, and they tend to use receivers based on packages and committees anyway.

Ian Thomas is listed as the 3rd tight end, making him TE2 until Chris Manhertz returns.

Julius Peppers is listed as the starting DE opposite Mario Addison. As always, take that with a grain of salt. They will probably roll him out in a similar fashion to last season. Interestingly though, Marquise Haynes is listed ahead of DaeShon Hall and Bryan Cox Jr. That actually surprised me seeing as Hall and Cox both are returning players from last season. Generally Rivera is conservative with his rookies.

Kevon Seymour is currently a starting cornerback. However, based on Donte Jackson's successful practices this could change at anytime.

As expected, Mike Adams and Da'Norris Searcy are listed as the starting safeties, flanked by Colin Jones and Rashaan Gaulden. It is possible that doesn't change at all. Despite many wondering why THE ACE THAT RUNS THE PLACE continues to stick around, he knows the defensive system and can contribute on special teams.

Damiere Byrd is penciled in as the starting punt and kickoff returner. That would be a good indicator that the team wants to keep him, but a strong preseason showing won't hurt everybody's favorite 5th receiver's chances.

