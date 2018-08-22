Matt Kalil’s injury is the best worst thing that could happen to the Panthers

It has been a very bad preseason as far as injuries to the offensive line go. First the team lost Daryl Williams, then Amini Silatolu, and now Matt Kalil. The good news is that none of them are theoretically lost for the season, and at most expected to miss maybe the first four weeks or so, possibly less. It’s not a great way to get things kicked off, but there are long term implications here that are going to be important for the team to learn about. This situation is probably the best they could have asked for in that regard, because young guys and depth pieces are going to certainly be playing more minutes than they would otherwise.

The first and most pressing question facing the team is whether or not to pay Daryl Williams. He’s on the last year of his rookie deal and reportedly looking for pretty good money, as long-term contract talks stalled with him before training camp. From a salary cap perspective, the team was fortunate to have not gotten a deal done, as his injury certainly is going to affect his value in negotiations. Even more exciting is that last year’s second round pick Taylor Moton is absolutely crushing it in his absence, giving the Panthers real options at the position. However, the team may still find value in re-signing Williams if Moton can contribute in another way...

Which brings us to Matt Kalil. The contract situation with him is such that the team is going to eat a big chunk of dead money no matter whether they cut him next year or the year after that. The time that makes the most sense is following next season, but if they feel they have a better answer at left tackle before next year, they can escape his additional $7,000,000 salary. Heading into this year, I figured there was no way Matt Kalil isnt the starting left tackle in both 2018 and 2019, but due to his injury the up and coming Taylor Moton is going to get a chance to show if he can do it better while Jeremiah Sirles gets a chance to prove himself on the right.

Should we be incredibly fortunate, Taylor Moton turns out to be more than just a right side mauler, and proves himself a capable left tackle. After Matt Kalil’s most recent performance the bar is set low, but Moton will really need to exceed expectations to make the team comfortable enough to move forward with him there. At the same time, Jeremiah Sirles will also need to pass muster on the right to give the team options when making a decison on Daryl Williams. There is even a shred of hope that should everything really fall in line, at least for this season once everyone is healthy again, that we could have good play at both left AND right tackle, should Moton excel on the left and Williams come back firing on all cylinders opposite him.

At this point, anything is possible. The injuries are unfortunate, but adversity provides opportunity for growth and learning. The team will be studying hard as the depth gets to prove themselves, and we’ll all be watching intently.