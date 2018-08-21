Panthers 2018 season opener countdown: 19 days to go

We are 19 days away from the beginning of the Carolina Panthers 2018 season. There are only four players who have worn the No. 19 in Panthers history: Ted Ginn Jr., Keyshawn Johnson, Russell Shepard and Seyi Ajirotutu. With that being said, I’m sure you know which one we’re going to talk about today.

Seyi Ajirotutu (aka Alphabet Soup) was claimed off waivers by the Panthers roster in 2011 one day after he was released by the San Diego Chargers. He spent all of the 2011 season in Carolina, where he played in 14 games—mostly on special teams. He caught one pass for four yards on two targets. According to Wikipedia, that pass was semi-important because it picked up a first down.

I’m sure you’re mad now that we had some fun and talked about Ajirotutu instead of being serious and recapping what Ginn did for us, but look on the bright side—with the current receiver corps the Panthers employ, it looks like the days of having guys who shouldn’t be on an NFL roster as the fifth and sixth options on the depth chart are finally over.

We’re getting closer, Panthers fans. Are you excited yet?