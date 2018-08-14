Here’s the secret to my recent fantasy football success

My fantasy fortunes took a big jump the past two seasons, a jump I didn’t really notice that much until I saw this chart in profile on Yahoo Sports where we host our fantasy football leagues. I mean I knew I had a couple of good seasons but this is a significant jump.

Fantasy Pros Premium membership

Two seasons ago I thought I would give this site a try so I ponied up the monthly fee and gave it shot. It went pretty well the first season, but it was even better last season. The above chart just shows the results for my free CSR Yahoo leagues but I have three other money leagues where I have recouped my outlay and then some.

Here’s what makes this service better. It integrates with your league, any league... or most leagues shall I say. The Draft Wizard app integrates to support you during the draft, monitoring the picks, your previous picks and gives you the top five suggested picks for you to select from. It runs in parallel with your draft app giving up to the second advice. In many cases I didn’t go with the app’s suggested pick, particular early in the draft. I found it most helpful in the middle to late rounds, suggesting players I didn’t realize were available. Another big help is monitoring bye weeks, highlighting the suggested players that also have the same bye as those you have already drafted.

During the season it monitors your line up and gives start/sit line up advice as well as waiver wire advice, combing the waiver wire to suggest pick ups for that particular week. Of course you don’t have to go with their recommendation at any point. I do go with my own selections quite frequently, but when I’m at a toss up situation I let the FP app break the tie.

It has a really good Draft Simulator app as well that gives you a preview of how it operates during the draft. There are many more features to list but you can just click over and check it out. If you like Draft Kings or Fan Duel it also has apps for those games as well. I just didn’t have as much success with that.

So there is my secret, I hope you aren’t disappointed. I wouldn’t share this with anyone I thought I might be competing with for some cash.

Full disclosure: As a satisfied customer for the past two seasons I thought I would share my secret with you but also figured it wouldn’t hurt to ask Fantasy Pros to comp me a season membership. They said okay, so now I’m doing my part. So if you think you might give it a try follow any of the links here to sign up. Cool... my part is done. But like I said, I’ve paid for and used this app for the past two seasons so I can say with confidence it works. You still have to make the final decision on the picks you make but it sure helps.

Now the rest of you are in trouble. I’m looking to improve on my one gold and two bronze finishes last season.