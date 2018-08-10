Flux Capacitor Friday - Kelvin Benjamin Edition

Kelvin Benjamin was taken 28th overall in the 2014 NFL Draft but, in hindsight's all knowing glory, that pick was ill advised. This week we fire up the DeLorean and travel back to the 2014 NFL Draft to see if we can make a better pick.

With the Panthers seemingly set on grabbing a wide receiver early in the 2014 NFL Draft, 2 names that were still on the board at 28 stand out above the rest.

At #53 overall Davante Adams name was called. In his career at Fresno State Adams had a whopping 233 catches, 3031 yards and 38 TDs in just 2 seasons - Over his 4 year pro career he's averaged 59 catches, 703 yards & 6 TDs. He finished last season, his first as a Pro Bowler, with a 63.2% catch rate. His star seems to be on the rise as he's reached the end zone 22 times over the last 2 years.

At # 63 Jarvis Landry was selected out of LSU where he was coming off a near 1200 yard season - A consistent, if not spectacular performer, the 3x Pro Bowler has averaged 100 catches, 1010 Yards and 5 TDs in his pro career and he's never had a catch rate below 66.3% in his career thus far. Now with the Browns Landry is not the down field threat that many would like out of a #1 but he's sure handed, a trait that many have longed for in Carolina.

What say you Cat Scratch Reader? Who should the Panthers have selected at #28?