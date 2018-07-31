Where were you when the Panthers shocked the Rams in double overtime?

This week at SB Nation we’re talking about the memories we have of amazing moments from our favorite teams’ past.

The Carolina Panthers—being a young franchise—certainly have a smaller pool to choose from than some of our more longstanding teams in the NFL, but just because we haven’t been around as long as some of the other guys doesn’t mean we don’t have a few outstanding moments to reflect on every now and then.

Perhaps the greatest memory that Panthers fans have is from a single play in one of the most exciting playoff games in NFL history. If you’ve been a fan of the Panthers for longer than a decade you already know what I’m talking about—hell, you figured it out when you saw the image I used for the article on the home page—but, for those of us who weren’t around back then, I’ll provide a brief history of what I believe to be the most exciting moment in Panthers history: X-Clown.

The Panthers were in St. Louis to face the Rams (aka ‘The Greatest Show on Turf’) for a spot in the NFC Championship Game. It was a back-and-forth affair for most of the afternoon, and as fate would have it the score was tied 23-23 at the end of regulation. The two teams would need to settle this in overtime.

Here’s a quick summary of the overtime period:

Both teams blew scoring chances in the first overtime period. The Panthers would march down to the Rams 22-yard line on their first drive in overtime, and Kasay made a 40-yard field goal that would have won the game. But the Panthers were flagged for delay of game, and Kasay’s second attempt from 45 yards was wide right. On the Rams ensuing possession, Wilkins attempted a 53-yard field goal, but it fell short. On the first play after Wilkins’ miss, Muhammad caught a 22-yard pass on the Rams 35. But two sacks and a false start penalty pushed the Panthers all the way back to their own side of the field and they ended up punting the ball away. The Rams took the ball back and drove into Carolina territory, however an errant Bulger pass was intercepted by Carolina cornerback Ricky Manning. -Wikipedia

The Panthers had the ball to begin the second overtime period. It was 3rd and 14, and you probably know what happened next. But, if not—this is for you.

Jake Delhomme to Steve Smith. 69 yards. Touchdown. Panthers win!

The Panthers would go on to beat the Eagles in the NFC Championship game to advance to their first Super Bowl in franchise history (but we won’t talk about what happened in that game). The Rams were never the same after that loss, and would head into a downward spiral that lasted over the next decade that eventually saw them leave St. Louis for Los Angeles, where they made the playoffs in 2017 for just the second time since losing to the Panthers.

Where were you when Smitty caught that pass from Delhomme and scampered into the end zone, Panthers fans? I was where I always am during Panthers games—sitting on my couch. What about you? Were you watching at home? Were you one of the lucky fans who got to see that moment live? Share your memories of that game with us!