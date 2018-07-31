Editor’s note: Please welcome our newest contributor to the CSR family, Janelle Moore. -BS

Carollina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton is sick, and he wants to infect the entire locker room.

No, he doesn't want to spread his germs and engage in some kind of twisted game of “Call Of Duty” with viruses. Instead, what Newton wants to spread is something that’s potent and vital to the health of the team: a probiotic of joy, passion, and a hunger for winning.

“When people see me play or (do) anything, it’s being positively contagious when being around certain people,”Newton shared in his presser recently. “I hope I’m that for a person”

The main symptom of this infection is motivation. Newton lifted his social media exile, and took to Instagram to post his workouts and drop some words of wisdom peppered with some colorful language geared towards keeping the team inspired and hyped for the season to start.

Newton insists that the only thing that’s changed about him during the offseason and leading into the new season is that this “positively contagious” mindset is being seen.

“Nothing about me has changed,” Newton said. “The only thing different is I’m documenting it.”

So why does Newton feel the need to document how he prepares and his mentality now? Is it purely about motivating the team and himself or does he have another motive based on silencing critics?

Judging from his Instagram workouts, its plausible that Newton wants to show his critics that beneath the veneer of his easy going and carefree attitude that he is driven to lead this team back to the top of the NFC South and ultimately to the Super Bowl.

Strength in bonding

The Panthers’ receivers finished No. 28 in the league in passing yards (192) per game in the 2017 season. General manager Marty Hurney revamped the corps, while Newton revamped a pre training camp tradition. Every year, Newton takes his receivers, tight ends, running backs, and backup quarterbacks to the Under Armour training facilities in Baltimore. There, the unit would workout together, work through the playbook and develop on field chemistry. This year, off field chemistry became more of a focus.

“We learned more about each other’s families,” said wide receiver Torrey Smith to the Charlotte Observer’s Jourdan Rodrigue, “ We laughed. Joked. It pays dividends in a lot of ways. It wasn’t even about working out together and catching passes. It was about being together and having a good time.”

Newton organized activities that pushed mental and physical limits. One of those activities was that the players had to run an long and steep hill that features swatches of untouched green grass that presents the illusion of the hill being endless. The players ran this hill five times while they all bonded under labored breath, expletives, and the satisfaction of overcoming adversity as a group.

DJ Cam

The Panthers are known to play music during stretching. However Newton convinced coach Ron Rivera and offensive coordinator Norv Turner to play music for most of the practice. Now the sounds of hip-hop and dance aggressively and loudly pipe through the speakers. While the change seems to be rooted in loosening the vibe of the team, there’s more reason than that behind playing the music.

According to Newton, the practice music serves two purposes: One, It simulates the noise from stadiums and exposure will get the rookies accustomed to playing in and through the noise. Two, it helps break the monotony.

“There’s never a time in the game where it’s extremely quiet,” Newton explained “Listen to the music, let the time go by a little bit faster, making sure you can focus not only dancing or finessing through your favorite beats, or whatever and still can get the job done.

With a new owner, a new offensive coordinator, and new weapons the cultural change is on in Charlotte. However, Newton is the catalyst of this shift. From sharing his workouts and at times, unorthodox methods of motivation, Newton is injecting a new strain that’s based on playing with a combination of freedom, focus, and flair.

Get well soon if you can, NFC South.