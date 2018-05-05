How does Cam Newton’s current contract rank among NFL quarterbacks?

I’m not sure Panthers fans appreciate just how good of a deal they have with Cam Newton. Carolina has one of the premier talents in the league, in his prime, under contract at the absolute floor of what can be considered as good quarterback pay.

According to Spotrac, Newton’s cap hit (which we are going to take as an easy measure of overall pay) ranks 14th highest among NFL quarterbacks. Right behind him, at 15th, is Aaron Rodgers, who will see an extension on his contract before Newton. The list drops off from there into a who’s who of journeymen, has-beens, and probably-won’t-be’s like Andy Dalton, Blake Bortles, and Josh McCown.

Newton should not be the highest paid quarterback in the league right now by any stretch of the imagination. He is entering the fourth year of his first contract extension and the quarterback market has been evolving at a breathtaking pace. I’ll hear arguments that he isn’t the best quarterback in the league (though I’ll laugh if you use Matt Ryan’s name in any of them), but, with the likely retirements of Ben Roethlisberger, Eli Manning, Drew Brees, and Tom Brady before Cam signs his next extension, the Carolina signal caller is undoubtedly about to be a top three quarterback in this league and should expect to be paid as such.