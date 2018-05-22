Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Troy Aikman joins the Carolina Panthers for part of OTAs

Norv Turner and Ron Rivera are making good on their promise to get some new voices and perspectives in the ear of Cam Newton, and have begun that mission today by bringing in an NFL legend. Troy Aikman is joining the Carolina Panthers today on the practice field for offseason training activities, and this is reportedly going to be a multi-day visit.

Not just a one-day pop in. Troy Aikman will be inside the building and at practice all week. https://t.co/sWQfIZhV2c — Bill Voth (@PanthersBill) May 22, 2018

Aikman is reportedly the first of many NFL hall of famers slated to visit the team leading up to the beginning of next season according to Ron Rivera, and a list of those planned visits is not currently available. Suffice it to say, there is more impact with the element of surprise in play, so we’ll just have to see who else they have in mind.

Troy Aikman of course has a long list of NFL accomplishments, including three super bowl rings, six pro bowls, and a Walter Payton Man of the Year award. The Cowboys have had issues in the postseason since his departure, and that of our own offensive coordinator Norv Turner, who is credited with helping to develop Aikman into the Hall of Fame quarterback he is today.

As you see above, game recognize game. Now he’ll take on a temporary tutelage of Cam Newton, and hopefully Newton will learn a few tricks from the old-timers.