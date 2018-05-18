Carolina’s general manager, head coach, and franchise quarterback are all under contract through the 2020 season and new owner David Tepper has made it very clear that he doesn’t intend to walk into Bank of America stadium passing out pink slips to the kids like he’s Cam Newton after a rushing touchdown. That’s not to say he is going to keep the Panther’s storied attachment to the status quo, either.

An ownership change is as good a time as any to make changes at the top of a franchise, with the common logic supporting the new owner wanting “his guys” in place. I’m assuming Tepper will give the current regime just enough room to fail and, with the way NFL teams are usually managed, that means the head coach will have the shortest leash. Here is what CSR thinks about Rivera’s chances to see the end of his contract in Carolina:

Erik Sommers

Rivera will be under more pressure to have his team perform than he has been in the past with a new owner looking to make his mark, however, the team has built up the pieces to potentially be successful. If the offensive line can do a decent job to help Cam and allow the young skill players to develop with him, I see no reason that Rivera won’t make it to the end of his deal and beyond

Evan Leekley

Ron will see out his contract. I don’t see how this team under-performs this year, unless there are multiple injuries at key positions. The same can be said for 2019, unless the retirements of Davis and Kalil are insurmountable. That bridges Ron to 2020, and at that point there would be no reason not to extend him another year or two, since a coach with Ron’s recent success isn’t going to be expected to play out a lame duck season. This isn’t Cincinnati.

Jon DeLong

I think he will just because he has a talented roster that can win games, and I don’t think a new owner will want to fire a guy that has a track record of winning. That said, I wouldn’t fault him for wanting to bring in new fresh faces.

Bradley Smith

Rivera seeing out his contract depends on one thing - winning. If he keeps the Panthers in the playoff hunt, he stays. If he doesn’t, he goes. It is worth noting that Rivera hasn’t yet strung together back-to-back winning seasons as the Panthers’ head coach.

Hard to argue with a “win and you stay” philosophy. How about it, Panthers’ fans, will Rivera still be coaching in Carolina in 2020?