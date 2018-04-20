As you know by now, the 2018 NFL schedule was released yesterday. After having some time to look it over, the CSR Staff have chosen their picks for the game that will be the most important for the Panthers to win.

Erik Sommers

Week 1 - vs Dallas Cowboys In my opinion, no game is more important than your first one, and it doesn’t matter who you are playing. The first game is the culmination of everything you have worked on all summer long. All those workouts, camps, preseason games... it all comes down to this. If you have a good game and win, it confirms all the ideals that the coaching staff has been preaching, and if you have a stinker you plant the seeds of doubt. As a bonus, everyone likes to beat the Cowboys regardless of whether they end up being good or not, and getting to watch the media talk all week long about how Jason Garrett is already on the hot seat.

Evan Leekley

Week 1 - vs Dallas Cowboys Week 1, baby. Nothing makes for good start like winning in Week 1 (and we don’t do that very often), but this Week 1 could be even sweeter with an opportunity to pee in the cornflakes of Cowboys fans everywhere. The Panthers usually can’t lose just one game. They have to lose several in a row before going on a hot streak. The key is not losing early so we can get some winning momentum going for what should be another playoff push in 2018.

Jon DeLong

Week 2 - at Atlanta Falcons I think the most important game for the Panthers is the Week 2 match-up in Atlanta. It’s the only road game of the Panthers first four, and the three home games are against teams who finished last season with a combined record of 19-29. The Panthers have a legitimate shot at ending the first quarter of the season with a 4-0 record, and a road win in Atlanta would be a huge early season momentum builder.

Billy Marshall

Week 14 - at Cleveland Browns The Browns. I will not tolerate Cam Newton losing to a team that’s won one game in two years. This game becomes more pivotal if Cleveland is winless when they face us.

Bradley Smith

Week 15 - vs New Orleans Saints The most important game for the Panthers this season will be the Monday Night Football showdown against the Saints. The Panthers have lost three straight against New Orleans, and they simply must win this game to end that streak. Being a divisional game against a hated rival is enough of a reason to make this game huge, but it being so late in the year can also mean that the winner of this one has a leg up on winning the NFC South in 2018.

CanadianPanther

Week 15 - vs New Orleans Saints The most important game will be Week 15, when they’re at home against the New Orleans Saints on Monday Night Football. This game could have huge playoff implications for the Panthers. After getting swept by the Saints last year, they need a statement game at home on national television.

Walker Clement

Week 15 - vs New Orleans Saints The Panthers can’t afford to drop four straight games to their rivals in New Orleans. This is going to be one of their few prime time games and will likely have huge implications for the NFC South crown and the NFC wildcard picture. The Panthers can drop a game here or there with the best of them (see 2017 vs the Bears if you need a refresher), but they have to show up in a game this big.

DBelt

Week 17 - at New Orleans Saints Following a season sweep at the hands of the Saints last season, the final regular season game in New Orleans could be the most important. This game could have divisional implications, playoff seeding implications, or could even decide who goes to playoffs and who gets left out. Even if the Panthers are out of playoff contention at this point in the season, a chance to spoil playoff aspirations for the Saints in front of their home town crowd would be retribution for last season’s sweep.

What about you, Panthers fans? Which game do you think is the most important? Share your thoughts in the comments with us!