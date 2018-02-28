Greetings, internet users. Welcome to The Scratching Post.

Here’s some reading material from outside CSR for you to consume.

Analyst Mike Mayock on Panthers receiver targets for NFL draft | Jourdan Rodrigue, Charlotte Observer

NFL Network draft analyst Mike Mayock shared his thoughts about this year’s receiver prospects, and who might help the Panthers and Cam Newton, two days before the beginning of the 2018 NFL combine.

Panthers should focus on wide receivers, ends at combine | David Newton, ESPN

With Devin Funchess falling short of expectations and other issues at receiver, the Panthers' top offseason priority should be clear.

Starting with Newton, Hurney has a lot to build around | Max Henson, Panthers.com

General manager Marty Hurney discusses Cam Newton's development, waiting on a decision from Julius Peppers, Ryan Kalil's importance and more.

Is Jerry Richardson behind a new office going up Charlotte? | Rick Rothacker, Charlotte Observer

An upscale office building is rising in SouthPark in Charlotte, but the person behind the project is a bit of a mystery. The property owner’s address is at Bank of America Stadium.

Feel free to discuss the links above, or use this thread to chat about (almost) anything you want: video games, food, movies, non-football sports, you name it. As long as it’s allowed by the site’s ToS (i.e. - no politics and/or religion) then it’s fair game here.

You know the drill.

This is now an open thread!