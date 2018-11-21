The Carolina Panthers defense was better Sunday. That’s not saying much, but at least they forced more than zero punts like they did during meaningful game time against the Steelers. In fact, they forced six Lions punts.

In a vacuum, there might be some reason for optimism after the defense held their opposition to 20 points and 309 yards of total offense, even in a loss. But we’re not in a vacuum. The Lions entered Sunday’s game playing some of the worst football in the NFL. Quarterback Matthew Stafford had been sacked 16 times in the previous two games. A pair of garbage time touchdowns was the only thing that saved the Lions from three straight weeks scoring in the teens.

Then the Panthers visited Detroit and let Stafford stay nice and clean. The defense only sacked the 30 year old one time and failed to generate much pressure otherwise. Part of that was good game planning by Detroit. They ran plays to get the ball out of the quarterbacks hands quickly, and the Panthers generally don’t do much to stop that.

Also of concern was the inability of the Panthers to contain Kerryon Johnson. The rookie gashed the Panthers to the tune of 87 yards and a touchdown on just 15 carries. That’s a bad omen considering the type of offense the Seahawks run, which brings us to our keys.

Contain the running game. I rarely find this to be a point of emphasis when previewing games, but this week is an exception. The Panthers are coming off an uncharacteristically bad performance stopping the run, and now they have to take on the league’s most run dominant team. The Seahawks run the ball 51% of the time, by far the most in the league. That includes a 62% run rate on first downs. Their trio of backs Chris Carson, Mike Davis, and Rashaad Penny are all averaging at least 4.5 yards per carry, and all three will get a chance to prove they’re the hot hand in a given week. Russell Wilson can run too when he feels like it, but that hasn’t been often this year.

The Panthers will be back in the friendly confines of Bank of America stadium, and the hope is that the return home will get the team back on track. A loss to the Seahawks will put the two teams in a tie with the Seahawks holding the tie breaker. This is a must win game for the Panthers, and the defense needs to play like it.