I Don't Want Luke Kuechly to Play Football Anymore

I still haven’t forgotten the footage. I have managed to repress or somehow otherwise forget pretty much everything about the Carolina Panthers woefully forgettable 2016 season, fortunately enough.

But that footage of Luke Kuechly, one of the Panthers’ star players and faces of the franchise, a man who has starred in ads for the official NFL Shop, reduced by a concussion to sitting on the field unable to stand up under his own power, as helpless as a newborn, lingers like a scar. If, as the old cliché goes, a picture is worth a thousand words, than those few minutes after Kuechly’s injury, watching him in real time attempt to recover from his concussion, is practically a short novel on how barbaric of a game football really is.

Football’s concussion crisis has been, for myself, and, I suspect, most of the game’s fans, something that exists as an abstraction. Sure, you know intellectually that the game is bad for people, but it’s easy enough to tune out every Sunday afternoon. Especially at my young age, when the players I first started following aren’t yet old and broken down enough to the get the lengthy profiles about their miserable lives.

Seeing one of your favorite players suffer a bad concussion changes that. It puts in front of your eyes irrefutable evidence that this game is really not one that human beings should play.

As a fan, that’s a tough concept to face. The Panthers are indisputably a better team with Kuechly on the field. They are also, in many ways, a more likeable team with their humble, hard-working defensive star. But as a person, there’s no getting around the sickening feeling that Kuechly, with two nasty concussions already in his career, shouldn’t be subjecting himself to this game anymore. It’s something I’ve struggled with as the season has approached, whether to cheer or cringe the first time I see number 59 talk the field for the Panthers defense again.

Kuechly, for his own part, has displayed nothing but eagerness to get back on the field. He’s also reportedly wearing a new type of neck brace that could help reduce concussions, an invention that sounds both wonderful and too good to be true. And I’m sure that when he’s healthy, he’ll play some tremendous football, and be an asset to both the Panthers and the league as a whole with his quality.

But personally, I would rather he just retire. Get out with his brain intact while he still can, and do something else. That’s something that feels crazy to admit. I’m a rabid Panthers fan, one who has been invested to an unhealthy degree in seeing the team succeed. But, I suppose, as we learn more and more about the impact of football on player’s brains, every fan is going to come to a moral line in the sand where football fandom ends. I guess I’ve finally found mine.