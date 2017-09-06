Top 5 concerns four days from Panthers season opener

There are a number of things I could worry about four days from the Panthers season opener in San Francisco.

#2 Cornerback

Darryl Worley got picked on in the preseason and I’m sure it will continue into the season given how #1 CB James Bradberry is playing. My concern is that he goes from the ‘best option’ we have to a complete liability... ala Bene Benwikere. Hopefully the Panthers have a plan to protect him over the top so he can play a little tighter at the line. I’m not sure it’s possible...so I’m concerned.

Strong Safety

I feel good about Kurt Coleman at free safety. I want to think Mike Adams will play well opposite Coleman but it’s no given give he has a lot of tread on the tires. The Panthers seem to find guys like Adams, guys in the latter half of their career looking for a positive locker room. Like Roman Harper for instance. Harper was all we could ask for but his better days were behind him. My bigger concern is the depth behind the two starters. As back-ups we have Colin Jones and rookie Demetrious Cox... so I’m concerned.

#2 Wide Receiver

Though I could argue the Panthers won’t need much production from their #2 WR given all the weapons Cam Newton has in the passing game, it’s a long season. The Panthers need all options on the table to match the offenses of the NFC South. Looking at the preseason Devin Funchess kept the position more by default than anything else. Meanwhile rookie Curtis Samuel has spent the preseason battling minor injuries so it’s hard to expect much from him. That leaves two unproven players to step up if needed: second year Damiere Byrd and vet newcomer Russell Shepard. Both look capable if given the opportunity but until then...I’m so very concerned.

Back-Up Quarterback

Did anyone come away from the preseason with a warm and fuzzy about Derek Anderson? I think not. How about the signing of Brad ‘I got to have Kaaya now’…did that give you the high you were looking for? Nope…just the munchies and whole lot of appreciation for Cam Newton being 100% ready to start the opener. I’m slightly concerned.

Kicker Depth

I’m not concerned about how good our kicker depth is…I’m questioning WHY WE HAVE KICKER DEPTH! Make a damn decision all already. I mean, are we going to rotate kicking duties until one of them misses a FG and then cut that one? Or do we wait until Gano costs us another game? Is that really the best way to motivate or build confidence in a kicker? Honestly I could argue it both ways but I’ve made my preference well known. Stop the madness...before I actually get concerned.

Overall these concerns might appear minor compared to other teams. We should be thankful we are mostly concerned about back-up positions. The starter quality across the board is pretty solid in all but a few areas.

What concerns you the most Panthers fans?