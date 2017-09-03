Amidst all the excitement about roster cutdowns, the fact the Carolina Panthers had practice today was a bit forgotten. Though not much happened there, and I’m sure it was a weird day for many players suddenly not having nearly as many teammates, three important things did happen.

DT Kyle Love returned to practice

DT Vernon Butler returned to practice

DE Daeshon Hall returned to practice

As reported by the team website, Kyle Love was a full participant in practice today while Hall and Butler mostly worked on the side.

“Kyle's closer than Vernon,” head coach Ron Rivera said. “Kyle had a very good day, but I also thought Vernon moved around pretty good, too. So I'm excited about the potential for both these guys.”

Vernon Butler has been recoving from a knee sprain that was sustained on an illegal crackback block in the first preseason game against the Houston Texans. The Charlotte Observer reports that coach Rivera sent tape of the play into the league, but has yet to hear anything about a fine for the offending Texan, Breno Giacomini. Vernon Butler agrees the hit was dirty:

“You go back and watch it, he definitely hit me when he was behind me, when he was on my blind side,” Butler said. “It is what it is. But just go from here and take off.”

It’s unfortunate for Butler, and for the team as a whole, that he would lose a valuable preseason in his development on a dirty hit, but sometimes that is football.