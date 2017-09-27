Greetings, internet users. Welcome to The Scratching Post.

Week 3 sign of things to come for Christian McCaffrey with Panthers | Rick Brown, FanRagSports When the Carolina Panthers selected running back Christian McCaffrey with the eighth pick of the 2017 NFL Draft, they knew they were selecting a versatile player who could help the Panthers in a variety of ways. On Sunday, McCaffrey showed the rest of the league why Carolina picked him. The rookie had nine catches for 101 yards in addition to 16 yards on four carries against the New Orleans Saints.

We need players on offense not named Christiain McCaffrey to step up in a huge way, because our offense looked awful against the Saints.

Rivera laments red zone shortcomings | Bryan Strickland, Panthers.com The Panthers came into Sunday's division matchup with justifiably high hopes that their offense could get things going against a struggling Saints defense. A load of efficient plays between the 20-yard lines over the first two drives buoyed those hopes, but a couple of inefficient ones sank those hopes and sent the Panthers toward a deflating defeat. "Football comes down to five or six plays you do or don't make," head coach Ron Rivera said Monday, the day after a 34-13 loss to New Orleans. "We've just got to punch the ball into the end zone."

The red zone offense better improve quickly if the Panthers want to compete this year.

Newton vows Carolina Panthers offense will improve | John Delong, Hickory Record Cam Newton had no excuses for the Carolina Panthers’ 34-13 loss to the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. But he did have one promise. Newton was emphatic that his struggles, and the struggles of the offense the last two weeks, would not continue with the Panthers now heading into a difficult part of their schedule.

Hopefully Cam’s right, because I don’t know how much I can take if we’re gonna keep getting the offense that we saw against the Saints.

(And no, that’s not our Jon DeLong.)

