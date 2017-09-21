Panthers will look to continue playing clean football

Let’s start with the stats from NFL GSIS that are key to sustaining drives. Once again the Panthers offense was able to convert over 50% of their 3rd down opportunities while the defense has held the opponent to a much worse performance.

3rd Down Efficiency: Panthers 7-16-44% — Bills 4-13-31%

4th Down Efficiency: Panthers 0-0-0% — Bills 0-2-0%

The Panthers defense has now held their two opponents to 1-6 on 4th conversion attempts. This might be the best defense I’ve ever seen Julius Peppers play on.

Average gain per rushing play: Panthers 2.8 — Bills 3.0

Avg gain per pass play (inc.# thrown passing): Panthers 4.7 — Bills 3.8

The combined score of this game should warn you that these numbers were going to be ugly and they are. Still the Panthers offense found enough success through the air when the running game stalled to win the game.

So while Newton’s accuracy let him down at times in the game (critical times at that) he still made enough plays to sustain drives, get into the red zone and keep his team in the game. The problem has been capitalizing on those red zone opportunities.

RED ZONE EFFICIENCY: Panthers 0-3-0% — Bills 0-0-0%

GOAL TO GO EFFICIENCY: Panthers 0-2-0% — Bills 0-0-0%

Yes you are reading that correctly...the Bills NEVER GOT IN THE RED ZONE! How often does that happen? Wow, what a defensive performance that was. It kind of makes you ignore the fact the Panthers got in the red zone three times and could do nothing with it. Fortunately once again Graham Gano was money, connecting on all three of his chip shot attempts.

Now let’s look at the ‘mistake’ stats.

PENALTIES Number and Yards: Panthers 6-40 yds — Bills 5-44 yds

FUMBLES Number and Lost: Panthers 0-0 — Bills 2-0

The Panthers are playing some real clean ball for the most part. Two games in a row with 40 yards of penalties. They also have not lost the ball to a fumble and Newton did not throw an INT. This is another aspect of their game that has the Panthers at 2-0 in this young season.

Snap Counts