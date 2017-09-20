Greetings, internet users. Welcome to The Scratching Post.

How the Panthers could help fill their void at tight end | Bill Voth, Panthers.com There's a phrase NFL teams use that works perfectly for the situation the Panthers find themselves in after losing their Pro Bowl tight end for at least the next month: No one is coming to save us. As Ed Dickson repeatedly said Sunday night, "There's no replacing a guy like Greg Olsen." But after he underwent surgery on his broken right foot Monday morning, the Panthers now have a rather large hole to patch. How?

I don’t think the Panthers will add anyone to the roster to fill Olsen’s spot. I think they’ll just roll with Dickson/Manhertz until Olsen comes back.

Cam Newton's slow start, similar to his MVP season, not troubling Panthers | David Newton, ESPN Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton wasn’t happy with his performance in Sunday’s 9-3 victory over the Buffalo Bills. He shouldn’t be. Newton missed three opportunities to make big plays, including a short pass to a wide-open Christian McCaffrey near the goal line late in the fourth quarter and a long pass to wide-open tight end Ed Dickson on third-and-17 midway through the third quarter. Newton wasn’t close on either. “Missing layups like that, it’s uncalled for,’’ Newton said. But is it time to push the panic button because the 2015 NFL MVP hasn’t been sharp during a 2-0 start?

Newton will be fine, y’all. Remember, he didn’t get any meaningful game time during the preseason. We don’t need to start worrying unless this ‘slow start’ is still happening around Week 5.

I’ll put $20 in the pot if y’all wanna get together and make a bid.

