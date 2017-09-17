 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Panthers 9 Bills 3: Panthers Player of the Game fan poll

By Jaxon
Buffalo Bills v Carolina Panthers Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images

A win is a win right? Well this was a tough one but I expected nothing less against former Panthers DC Sean McDermott. Given the low score it’s obvious defense ruled this day. It was a tram effort as well so it will be hard to find a stand out performance. Instead it was 11 players doing their jobs. So our task is a hard one.

Place your vote for the Panthers player of the game in the win.

QB Cam Newton

Newton struggled with his accuracy but still completed 20 of 32 for 228 yards. He failed to through a TD pass (as the score suggests).

K Graham Gano

Gano remains perfect on the season and he was a perfect 3-3 in this one.

WR Kelvin Benjamin

Benjamin caught 6 of 8 targets for 77 yards. He was unstoppable on the inside slant.

DE Julius Peppers

The ageless wonder had two sacks and six tackles on the day...coming off the bench. I’m thinking the nice reception the fans gave Peppers during the introductions might have helped motivate him. I admit I got a little misty reading about that.

LB Thomas Davis

Davis led the defense with 7 combined tackles and a tackle for loss. Davis was once again all over the field, sideline to sideline.

CB James Bradberry

Bradberry once again played well against both the pass and run. He finished with one pass defensed and 6 combined tackles.

DE Mario Addison

Addison had a sack, four combined tackles, 2 tackles for loss and a QB hurry.

Make your selection.

Poll

Who gets your vote for Panthers Player of the Game in the win over the Bills?

This poll is closed

  • 0%
    QB Cam Newton
    (8 votes)
  • 10%
    K Graham Gano
    (95 votes)
  • 9%
    WR Kelvin Benjamin
    (88 votes)
  • 65%
    DE Julius Peppers
    (593 votes)
  • 4%
    LB Thomas Davis
    (43 votes)
  • 1%
    CB James Bradberry
    (17 votes)
  • 4%
    DE Mario Addison
    (37 votes)
  • 2%
    Other
    (18 votes)
899 votes total Vote Now

