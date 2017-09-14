Greetings, internet users. Welcome to The Scratching Post.

Exclusive: Bills coach Sean McDermott talks about how the Panthers shaped him | Joe Person, Charlotte Observer Q. As you were building the program there, what specifically have you taken from your experience here? A. One of the biggest things is that it's a people-driven business. There's obviously power in human capital and people. Ron (Rivera) does a great job of being around the building and being available to different people throughout the Panthers' organization.

I knew we wouldn’t be able to keep him in Carolina forever, but I miss McDermott. Fortunately Steve Wilks has filled in nicely as the new defensive coordinator.

How good are the Panthers? | Bryan Strickland, Panthers.com Did the Carolina Panthers look so good in Sunday's season opener because they are so good or because the San Francisco 49ers aren't so good? Good question. The time for a good answer will have to wait for another day. As it should.

Like most things, I think it’s a little bit of both. The Panthers are a good football team and I believe they are good enough to win the NFC South. Time will tell if I’m right, though.

Fan who got Jonathan Stewart’s TD ball Sunday has a funny ‘back’ story | Scott Fowler, Charlotte Observer The Carolina Panthers have had a tradition of the “Sunday giveaway” since 2011, when quarterback Cam Newton established the idea of giving away touchdown balls in his rookie year. Normally, those footballs go to delighted children. But on the road, where there aren’t as many Panthers fans to choose from, players are more liable to present the football to an adult in a Panthers jersey. That’s what happened when Jonathan Stewart handed off the touchdown ball he scored with Sunday on a 9-yard screen pass from Newton. Stewart made a beeline to a Panthers fan wearing a No. 25 jersey in the end zone, and in doing so the running back unknowingly made a very good choice.

Not all heroes wear capes. Panthers fans, if you ever see this outstanding gentleman when you’re out to eat somewhere, please buy him a beer as a token of appreciation.

