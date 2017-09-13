Greetings, internet users. Welcome to The Scratching Post.

Opener makes "good first impression" on Rivera | Bryan Strickland, Panthers.com It wasn't perfect, but it was perfectly in line with head coach Ron Rivera's vision for this team. Featuring dominance on defense and timely execution on offense, the Panthers took care of the 49ers in the season opener.

I liked what I saw on Sunday save for the first half offense, but I think that’s something that will work itself out over time. I’m excited to see what this team can do in 2017.

Update on Panthers QB Cam Newton’s shoulder? Coach Ron Rivera has the early word | Joe Person, Charlotte Observer But for all the rust that was evident in Newton, Panthers coach Ron Rivera said one of the more pleasing things coming out of the 23-3 victory at San Francisco was the health of Newton’s throwing shoulder. “It was fine,” Rivera said Monday. “He came through it very good.”

I’m glad to see that Cam’s shoulder is still healthy. That was the biggest concern heading into the season. Now if he can get his timing back, the Panthers offense will be ready to wreak havoc on the rest of the league.

Steve Wilks off to strong start as defensive coordinator | Max Henson, Panthers.com Steve Wilks had a lot to be proud of following his first regular season game as defensive coordinator. The Panthers defense limited to San Francisco to just three points – a record low for an opener in franchise history – and just 51 total rushing yards en route to a comfortable 23-3 victory.

I think we’ll see a lot of the same defense we had under Sean McDermott, and I’m pleased they got off to such a good start.

