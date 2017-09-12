What’s up everyone? How are things this Tuesday night?

Which Panthers player (offense or defense) had the biggest impact on Sunday?

As always, here’s my answer: Star Lotulelei. Without him the 49ers would have ripped us apart in the run game. Star is so vital to the defense because he eats up space and allows the rest of the line to rack up the stats. It’s a shame more people don’t notice the impact he has on the field.

What about you? Do you agree? Disagree?

Discuss.

