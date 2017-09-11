 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

NFL Monday Night Football open game thread

New, comments

We’ve got a doubleheader of NFL action tonight. Join us to talk about it!

By Bradley Smith
/ new

We’ve got a Monday Night Football doubleheader tonight with Saints-Vikings in the early game and Chargers-Broncos in the night cap. If you’re watching our hated NFC South rivals and rooting for them to lose, why not hang out here and talk about it with some like-minded friends?

You can also use this space to keep talking about the Panthers’ 23-3 win over the 49ers if you want, or you can talk about other stuff (as long as it’s within the ToS).

You know the drill.

This is now an open thread!

More From Cat Scratch Reader

Loading comments...