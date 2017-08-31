Panthers vs Steelers Final Score: Second team defense tries but fails as Steelers win 17-14.

Positives

I’m not going to nit pick the negatives since most of the first unit didn’t even play, so I’ll explore who shined.

David Mayo had a nice interception and return during the opening bits. Mayo has solidified himself as the primary linebacker back up.

Fozzy Whittaker had himself a nice game after Cameron Artis-Payne has dominated the preseason. The coaches are right, this will be a hard decision.

The offensive line for the most part held up with the second team. I was especially impressed with Taylor Moton at tackle.

Damiere Byrd and Kaelin Clay both had long receptions. The Panthers definitely have speed with their depth and they are going to have to let a good receiver go during roster cuts.

Jeremy Cash has been lauded during the preseason but he had a nice game in coverage. He kept to his assignments and tackled receivers as they made their catches.

Harrison Butker and Michael Palardy both continue to make cases to be the Panthers’ kickers. Palardy had several long punts and Butker made every kick. Graham Gano in turn missed his lone field goal try.

Jeff Richards showed well after Teddy Williams went down. Williams currently only holds value as a special teamer.

In the first quarter, the teams traded punts until David Mayo intercepted a duck by Landry Jones and brought it back 27 yards. The Panthers punched the ball in with a run by Fozzy Whittaker. The Steelers answered with a field goal drive to close out the first quarter. In the second, the Panthers first drive went awry and ended in a punt. The Steelers capitalized with a 58 yard touchdown to Justin Hunter over rookie Cole Luke. The two teams spent the rest of the half trading punts, until Joe Webb found Damiere Byrd for a 13 yard touchdown following a 47 yard reception by Kaelin Clay.

As the second half kicked off, Webb through a pick to Markus Golden, who ended up injuring himself. He had the room to take it to the house but couldn’t due to his leg/groin injury. The Panthers defense answered the call in their own red zone with a stop on 4th down. The Panthers drove it into field goal territory, but Graham Gano missed the field goal. The defense forced another punt but the offense gave it away on a fumble by Jalen Simmons on a hard hit. The Steelers held onto the ball going into the 4th quarter.

The Panthers managed to hold once again, but had a promising drive ended by a batted Garrett Gilbert pass that resulted in an interception. As the quarter closed out, the Panthers fell to the Steelers with 2 seconds left after a rush by Josh Dobbs.