How Andrew Norwell is helping push Matt Kalil | Max Henson, Panthers.com With all the talk about joining forces with older brother Ryan Kalil and widely-respected offensive line coach John Matsko, perhaps someone was overlooked in the discussion about left tackle Matt Kalil revitalizing his career in Carolina: the man he’s playing next to, left guard Andrew Norwell.

Stories like this one make me hope we’re able to find a way to keep both Star and Norwell on the team long-term.

Why this nearly forgotten running back is making case to keep Panthers’ roster spot | Scott Fowler, Charlotte Observer Who am I? I have led the Carolina Panthers in rushing yards and rushing average this preseason, averaging an impressive 8.4 yards per carry. In the most recent exhibition, I had both a 43-yard run and a touchdown. At one point in that game, I juked an opposing player so badly that he simply fell down. If you said “Christian McCaffrey,” that’s understandable. It’s also wrong.

I won’t spoil it by giving the name away (go read Scott’s piece) but I will say that I’ve been impressed by this player so far this preseason.

Panthers QB Cam Newton gets timing back, prepares for preseason debut | David Newton, ESPN Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton had arguably his best practice in more than three weeks on Tuesday — in terms of the timing with his receivers and decision-making. Barring soreness or fatigue in his surgically repaired shoulder over the next 24 hours, the 2015 NFL MVP will make his preseason debut Thursday night at Jacksonville.

Are we excited to see Cam play? Yes. Yes we are.

