Will Rookie K Harrison Butker win the Panthers kicking job?

The Panthers didn’t draft K Harrison Butker to put him on the practice squad. They fully think he has a chance to beat out incumbent K Graham Gano. I have to agree.

Gano struggled down the stretch in 2016 missing three FGs in the season ending loss to the Bucs. That left a bad taste in the mouths of the Panthers brass and helped open the door for some serious competition.

Harrison Butker taken in seventh round by Carolina At Carolina, Butker will compete with Graham Gano, an eight-year NFL veteran from Florida State. Going into the last year of a four-year contract with the Panthers, Gano was 30-for-38 on field-goal tries, 78.9 percent. It was 22nd among kickers who had attempted 25 or more field goals. Gano, who had offseason surgery to repair a broken bone in his left (plant) foot, had been above 80 percent in each of his previous four seasons with the Panthers.

Butker 6’4” 200 lbs was not on anyone’s radar after the 2016 season until he got an invite to the NFL combine. Everything changed after a dominant performance at the combine:

How Harrison Butker aced the NFL draft combine “My senior season, I wanted to show teams I could be accurate,” Butker said. “The past three seasons, I had made big kicks, but I hadn’t put together a good season. That’s what they need in the NFL – a kicker that can hit 80 to 90 percent.” On top of his field-goal performance in Indianapolis, Butker said he showed well on his 11 kickoffs – five for distance and six directional kicks. Of his five kickoffs, he said, three hit the fence behind the end zone. One, he said, might have cleared the crossbar. He is a fan of the NFL ball, which is plumper than the college ball and has a bigger sweet spot. “I’m really crushing the ball right now,” he said.

You gotta love a kicker who loves to kick the shit out of the ball right? In fact, you will fall in love with Butker after reading this next piece he wrote right before the draft detailing his journey as a kid playing soccer to Georgia Tech’s All Time leading scorer.

Click through as it’s a good read but here’s one of my favorite parts:

Harrison Butker: ‘I’m optimistic going into draft weekend In my four years, we had some great memories. I still remember my freshman year playing Duke and lining up for a 49-yarder for my first career field goal. I often think about the two wins against our rival Georgia. Those are two of my most memorable games in my college career. In fact, my mom is currently growing the hedge from this past season to plant in the yard soon. Another one of my favorite traditions at Tech was seeing the fans on fan day. I remember a guy telling me that besides the day his son was born, my kick against Georgia was the best moment of his life. I was also fortunate to become the all-time leading scorer for Georgia Tech, something I never would have imagined. It was such a great honor to share with my teammates, coaches and fans and something I’ll cherish for the rest of my life.

I had wondered why Butker wasn’t getting more attention as a top kicker during the 2016 season. He leg strength was very apparent as he constantly boomed KOs out of the end zone. More impressive to me was the height he could get on his KOs while also going for distance. That hang time will be useful when trying to create KOs shallow enough to force a return but giving your coverage time to get down field. I think Butker’s skills can produce those types of kicks.

Butker isn’t without his weaknesses though. Who would know better than SB Nation GT blog From the Rumble Seat:

2017 NFL Draft: Georgia Tech Preview - From The Rumble Seat Butker has virtually all of the makings of an NFL kicker, and I really only have one concern with him, and that’s his accuracy/consistency. It’s no secret that all kickers, no matter the level, are pretty much head cases. Since Butker has been at Georgia Tech, he has always struggled with field goals between 30-39 yards, making only 12 of his 22 kicks from that range (54 percent). For reference, if you take those kicks out, Butker has made 31 of his 38 field goals (82 percent)

That does seem strange doesn’t it, that FGs from that short range have given him trouble. It’s like Cam Newton’s struggles with throwing short passes. But just like Newton’s short passing game, you know it is something that can be corrected. Butker certainly has the skills to be a good FG kicker inside 54 yards. He has the leg and has shown an ability to hit high pressure, game winning kicks.

As a Panthers fan and GT alum I am obviously biased but I’m going to say it anyway. Harrison Butker will be the Panthers kicker next season, adding one more exciting element (a rookie FG kicker) to the Panthers roster.

In fact, Butker is not only going to win the Panthers kicking job for 2017 he is going to kick the winning points in the Panthers victory in SB 52. You heard it here first.

Keep Pounding!