Panthers schedule 2017: Predictions by game

Panthers 2017 SCHEDULE Prediction

Sep 10 Panthers @San Francisco - Panthers (1-0) win a low scoring affair by two scores; 17-6

Sep 17 Buffalo @ Panthers - Panthers (2-0) win another low scoring affair, this time by 4; 14-10

Sep 24 New Orleans@ Panthers - Panthers (3-0) win in a scorefest 37-28

Oct 1 Panthers @New England - Patriots win 24-20; hard to predict a road victory here though a win would be a huge lift. Still I’m not feeling it. Panthers fall to 3-1.

Oct 8 Panthers @Detroit - Panthers (3-2) lose a heart breaker on a last minute drive 23-21.

Oct 12 Philadelphia @ Panthers - Panthers (4-2) rebound at home in front of the national audience 31-23

Oct 22 Panthers @Chicago - Panthers (5-2) win going away to hapless Bears 34-17

Oct 29 Panthers @Tampa Bay - Bucs prove tough at home, win 28-24. Panthers now 5-3.

Nov 5 Atlanta @ Panthers - Panthers (6-3) hold home court against the struggling NFCS champs 31-28

Nov 13 Miami @ Panthers - Panthers (7-3) will be golden at home this season, win 35-21

Week 11 BYE

Nov 26 Panthers @N.Y. Jets - Jets should be a mess this season. Panthers (8-3) win 30-13

Dec 3 Panthers @New Orleans - Panthers (9-3) dominate in the dome 38-21

Dec 10 Minnesota @ Panthers - Panthers (10-3) struggle against the Vikings D but do enough to prevail 20-13.

Dec 17 Green Bay @ Panthers - Panthers (10-4) blow an early lead and lose on a FG 30-27.

Dec 24 Tampa Bay @ Panthers - Panthers (11-4) recover from hard loss to even series with Bucs at 1-1

Dec 31 Panthers @Atlanta - Panthers (11-5) lose to the Falcons but already have the NFCS wrapped up.

So I’m thinking 11-5 with a worse case scenario being 10-6 but a ceiling of 13-3.

Thoughts?